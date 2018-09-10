Clear
URGENT - Hurricane Florence now a Category 3 Storm

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 10:31 AM
Updated: Sep. 10, 2018 10:31 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has become a Category 3 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. Florence has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, and gusts up to 140 mph. Florence is likely to be a direct threat to the US East Coast later this week.

