Clear

'CBS This Morning' host Norah O'Donnell on sexual misconduct: 'This has to end'

Ten months ago, Norah O'Donnell had the difficult job of reporting on the ouster of her "CBS This Morning" c...

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 9:19 AM
Updated: Sep. 10, 2018 9:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ten months ago, Norah O'Donnell had the difficult job of reporting on the ouster of her "CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose because of sexual misconduct allegations.

On Monday morning, she had to report on the forced exit of CBS chief executive Les Moonves because of similar accusations.

"For me it's been another sleepless night thinking about this," O'Donnell said at the top of the morning show. "The pain that women feel. The courage that it takes for women to come forward and talk about this."

She said she decided it was best to repeat what she said on air after Rose was forced out last November.

"There is no excuse for this alleged behavior," she said. "It is systematic and it is pervasive in our culture. And this I know is true to the core of my being: Women cannot achieve equality in the workplace or society until there is a reckoning and a taking of responsibility."

She added that she was proud to work at CBS News.

"This has hurt morale, but there are some really really good people who come to work every day," she said. "As a journalist, I am confident that the truth is going to come out. This is being investigated."

She concluded her remarks by saying "This has to end."

O'Donnell said that she had decided to repeat her earlier words after speaking with co-host Gayle King, who was off on Monday.

"Gayle said, 'I didn't think we'd still be the story in September,'" O'Donnell related. "Ten months later we're still talking about this."

O'Donnell said that Moonves had always treated her "fairly and with respect."

The New Yorker reported in July on allegations from six women of sexual misconduct and intimidation by Moonves. O'Donnell said she had not commented those allegations until now because his position as her boss "makes it really hard to comment on it."

But after the magazine reported allegations from six additional women on Sunday, leading to Moonves' forced resignation, O'Donnell said she knew she needed to make a comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events