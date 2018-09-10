Les Moonves leaves CBS amid allegations

After a year of scandal and controversy, we have a new Miss America: Nia Franklin. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Les Moonves

One of the most powerful men in media steps down as sexual misconduct allegations swirl around him. Les Moonves left CBS, a company he ran for two decades, after a story this weekend in The New Yorker detailed assault and harassment accusations from six women. In addition to the sexual misconduct allegations, Moonves was fighting a boardroom battle for control of CBS with controlling shareholder Shari Redstone. With Moonves now gone, Redstone may position CBS for a sale.

2. Tropical weather

The Atlantic hurricane season hits its peak today. And right on cue, Hurricane Florence barrels across the ocean, on a path that will take it to the southeast US coast by the end of the week as a Category 3 storm or higher. Behind Florence, two other storms are also churning in the Atlantic (but Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Isaac are not expected to hit the US mainland). And don't forget there are storms out in the Pacific too. Hurricane Olivia is expected to hit the Hawaiian Islands by mid-week. Want to know even more about hurricanes? Let CNN meteorologist Judson Jones school you.

3. Russia protests

Police in Russia detained more than 1,000 people as protests broke out across the country. The demonstrators are unhappy with a proposed government pension overhaul that would raise the retirement age. The protests were organized by supporters of Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader who is under administrative arrest for organizing an unsanctioned rally in the capital back in January. The crackdown was most severe in St. Petersburg, and it produced the protests' most-defining image: Police detaining a school-age boy.

4. Sweden elections

It could be weeks or months before a new government forms in Sweden. The country's two main centrist coalitions failed to win a majority in Sunday's election, while the far-right, anti-immigration, EU-hating Sweden Democrats made big gains. So some deals have to be struck between the country's political parties to form a government, and the big fear is that the Sweden Democrats -- a party with roots in the neo-Nazi movement -- made enough gains to be a kingmaker in the process.

5. Dallas shooting

A Dallas police officer was arrested and charged after she killed a man in his apartment, thinking it was her own. Amber Guyger was charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Botham Shem Jean. Police say Guyger had just ended a shift when she went to the apartment, encountered Jean inside and opened fire. There's a racial angle to this story, too. Guyger is white and Jean is black, leading some to say it's another example of people of color "being killed in some of the most arbitrary ways."