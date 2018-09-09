Clear

Dallas police officer arrested in shooting death of Botham Shem Jean

(CNN) -- A Dallas police officer was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Botham Shem...

Posted: Sep. 9, 2018 9:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A Dallas police officer was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Botham Shem Jean, the Texas Rangers said. A warrant for manslaughter was issued for Amber Guyger, 30, of Dallas, and she was booked into the Kaufman County Jail. Guyger, who is white, allegedly shot Jean, a black man, after mistakenly entering his apartment at the complex where she also lived, police said Thursday.

