Djokovic beats del Potro for third US Open title, 14th major

Novak Djokovic beat Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets Sunday to win the US Open and a historic 14th Gra...

Posted: Sep. 9, 2018 7:58 PM
Updated: Sep. 9, 2018 7:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Novak Djokovic beat Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets Sunday to win the US Open and a historic 14th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic's 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 victory under the roof at Arthur Ashe stadium -- it was raining in New York -- pulled him level with Pete Sampras for third on the all-time men's list.

The Serb now only trails his two greatest rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have 20 and 17 respectively.

Given his current form, Djokovic could get even closer to those two tennis icons in the coming seasons.

In the tennis wilderness following an elbow injury and loss of motivation, Djokovic has now won two straight Grand Slams following his success at Wimbledon.

Del Potro, a sentimental favorite after almost retiring in 2015 due to four wrist surgeries, couldn't overcome Djokovic's steely baseline game. He came close in the grueling 95-minute second set, holding a 3-1 lead in the tiebreak before Djokovic rallied.

But del Potro can take heart in appearing in a first major final since 2009, when he upset Federer in five sets.

After the dramatic women's final Saturday involving Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, there was no such controversy Sunday.

