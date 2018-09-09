Clear

Social media weighs in on Serena's loss

Tennis great Billie Jean King is one of many weighing on social media about Serena Williams' loss at the US Open final.

Posted: Sep. 9, 2018 1:48 PM
Updated: Sep. 9, 2018 2:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US Open has fined Serena Williams $17,000 for three code violations during her loss in Saturday's women's singles final, the United States Tennis Association said.

Saturday's match between Williams and Naomi Osaka was marred by controversy in the second set after umpire Carlos Ramos penalized Williams a point and then an entire game. Osaka beat Williams in straights sets to win her first Grand Slam title.

Ramos first issued a warning to Williams after ruling that her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, gave her hand signals that Ramos said constituted illegal coaching. Williams denied the accusation and could be heard repeatedly demanding an apology from Ramos.

Later in the match, Ramos docked Williams a point after she smashed her racket upon misplaying a shot. Ramos then issued Williams a full game penalty after she called him a "thief," saying the comment amounted to verbal abuse.

Williams claimed during and after the match that her male counterparts in the sport have gotten away with far worse.

US Open tournament referee Brian Earley administered fines of $4,000 for the coaching violation, $3,000 for racket abuse and $10,000 for the verbal abuse, the USTA said.

The money will go to the International Tennis Federation's Grand Slam Development Fund.

