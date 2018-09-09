Clear

Trump will provide written responses in Summer Zervos case

President Donald Trump will provide written responses to questions in a defamation lawsuit brought by Summer...

President Donald Trump will provide written responses to questions in a defamation lawsuit brought by Summer Zervos, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Zervos, a former contestant on Trump's reality TV show, "The Apprentice," filed a lawsuit against Trump in January 2017 in which she alleged that Trump defamed her in 2016 after she said he sexually assaulted her in 2007. Trump has repeatedly denied Zervos' claims.

According to court documents, the responses are due by September 28.

CNN has reached out to Trump's attorney, Marc Kasowitz, and Zervos' attorney, Mariann Wang, for comment.

A filing by Trump's legal team in May set the stage for a formal request by Zervos' lawyers to question the President under oath.

