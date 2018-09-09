Clear

Conway: Op-ed writer wanted to 'create chaos'

Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to President Donald Trump, said Sunday that the author of an anonymous Ne...

Posted: Sep. 9, 2018 9:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to President Donald Trump, said Sunday that the author of an anonymous New York Times op-ed lambasting Trump wrote the piece to make trouble, not for patriotic reasons.

"I think the motivation was to sow discord and create chaos," Conway said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Donald Trump

Kellyanne Conway

Political Figures - US

The Times' opinion section published an op-ed last week by an anonymous writer who identified as both a member of the Trump administration and the "resistance" to some of his policies and behavior. A wave of top administration officials condemned the piece and denied authoring it, and Trump called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate who authored the piece, although it offers no indication of a crime.

Conway said Sunday that she did not know if the person who wrote the op-ed broke the law, but she posited that any writer who would do such a thing might also have divulged classified information.

"We also don't know what this person has said to try to get that op-ed in The New York Times or what he or she has said to other people," Conway said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events