Clear

Shooting near Auburn University campus leaves 1 dead

A shooting across the street from Auburn University's campus early Sunday killed one person and wounded four...

Posted: Sep. 9, 2018 9:05 AM
Updated: Sep. 9, 2018 9:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A shooting across the street from Auburn University's campus early Sunday killed one person and wounded four others, three of them teens, in an incident that does not appear random, police in the southeast Alabama city said.

The shooting happened hours after students had celebrated a win over Alabama State's football team Saturday evening.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

School violence

Shootings

Society

Violence in society

Auburn University

Universities and colleges

Auburn city police received a report of gunfire about 2:24 a.m. (3:24 a.m. ET) on West Magnolia Avenue, a popular thoroughfare featuring bars and restaurants and forming the northern border of campus, which is home to about 30,000 students.

Officers "were already in the immediate vicinity of the call dispersing a large crowd," according to a police news release.

The university's emergency alert system sent a tweet at around 4 a.m. informing students that there had been a shooting and warning them to stay away from the area.

A 20-year-old man from Tuskegee, 20 miles southwest of Auburn, was found dead at the scene, having suffered apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Also shot were two males, 16 and 17, and a 19-year-old woman -- all from neighboring Opelika -- as well as a 21-year-old Auburn University student from Hilton Head, South Carolina, according to police.

The 16-year-old was flown to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia, with serious injuries. The other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital in Opelika, police said.

"Preliminarily, information has been obtained that an altercation occurred just prior to an exchange of gunfire that resulted in the injuries," Auburn police said in the news release.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events