Serena Williams Advances to 9th U.S. Open Final

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka will contest the 2018 U.S. Open final, plus tournament director David Brewer discusses the fans on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Posted: Sep. 8, 2018 6:53 PM
Updated: Sep. 8, 2018 7:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Naomi Osaka won her first grand slam title Saturday, beating Serena Williams in a controversial US Open final that saw the American docked a game after calling the umpire a "thief."

Osaka prevailed against her idol 6-2 6-4 in New York to deny Williams a record 24th major and become the first Japanese player to ever win a grand slam singles title.

Osaka indeed made history for Japan but the final will be remembered as much -- if not more -- for Williams clashing with chair umpire Carlos Ramos.

Ramos first gave Williams a code violation warning for coaching in the second game of the second set. Williams then approached the net and told Ramos: "I don't cheat. I'd rather lose. Every time I play here I have problems."

Williams may have been referring to 2009 at the US Open when she received a point penalty against Kim Clijsters in the semifinals -- she was deemed to have verbally abused a linesperson -- and was called for hindrance during a point in the 2011 final against Sam Stosur.

Williams later got a point penalty Saturday for cracking her racket and then was docked a game, to trail 5-3, for what Ramos deemed to be verbal abuse towards him.

Williams had called Ramos a "thief" during the changeover at 3-4.

Osaka sealed her first major with a thumping serve out wide.

