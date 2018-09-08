Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Friday Night Football Scoreboard Full Story

US officials secretly met with Venezuelan military officers plotting a coup against Maduro

US officials met secretly with Venezuelan military officers who were plotting a coup against Venezuelan Pres...

Posted: Sep. 8, 2018 12:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

US officials met secretly with Venezuelan military officers who were plotting a coup against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, both a current and a former US official confirmed to CNN.

American officials met with the renegade Venezuelan military officers several times over the last year after the Venezuelan officers made contact, but Washington ultimately decided against supporting the coup, the two sources said.

Continents and regions

Coups and attempted coups

Donald Trump

Latin America

Military

Military operations

Nicolas Maduro

North America

Political Figures - Intl

Political Figures - US

South America

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

Venezuela

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

US federal government

White House

The US did not provide the Venezuelan officers with any support and the plans for the coup ultimately fell apart, the sources said.

The Trump administration's discussions with the Venezuelan military officers about a potential coup were first reported Saturday morning by the New York Times. The current and former US officials confirmed to CNN that report is accurate.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Donald Trump has previously discussed the possibility of a military option in Venezuela.

"We have many options for Venezuela. And by the way, I am not going to rule out a military option," Trump said last August.

Asked about the possibility of a military intervention in response to the mounting crisis in the country, the President said that is something the US "certainly could pursue."

Taking military action against Venezuela would be a dramatic escalation of the US's so-far solely diplomatic and sanctions-focused response to the political and economic crisis roiling the South American country.

In August 2017, Trump asked several advisers about the possibility of invading Venezuela, CNN reported in July.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events