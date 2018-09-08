Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Friday Night Football Scoreboard Full Story

Marjory Stoneman Douglas football team wins by 17 points in first home game since 17 were killed in shooting

It was their first time playing at home since the Parkland shooting and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Sc...

Posted: Sep. 8, 2018 1:24 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It was their first time playing at home since the Parkland shooting and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football team won by a notable margin.

Since a gunman killed 17 students and teachers at the school in February in one of the worst mass shootings in US history, students have paid tribute to the victims by organizing nationwide protests, performing at the Tony Awards and painting their graduation caps.

2018 Parkland school shooting

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Football (American)

Homicide

Mass murder

Murder

School violence

Shootings

Society

Sports and recreation

Violence in society

On Friday, they took on the South Broward Bulldogs and beat them 23-6. The final score margin was 17 points, according to posts on the football team's social media pages.

"It's the 17 angels," junior running back Brian Smith told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Friday. "They were watching us."

When the Eagles entered the school's field, it was the number 17 that bound them together all along.

The Eagles wore new helmets with "17" on the side and the same "17" was painted on the school's distinctive logo at midfield.

"We just want them to be proud," head coach Willis May told the Sun Sentinel. "They're in heaven and hopefully they're looking down on us and they're happy of the way we try to represent them. We try to make sure they understand we're thinking about them and will always be with them."

The team also honored Aaron Feis, an assistant football coach who was killed during the shooting when he threw himself in front of students as bullets hailed down. A player wore a uniform with the number 73, which was Feis' number from his playing days, CNN affiliate WSVN reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events