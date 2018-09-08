Clear
Novak Djokovic cruises to his eighth US Open men's final

Novak Djokovic beat Kei Nishikori on Friday night to advance to his eighth US Open men's final."What....

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 11:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Novak Djokovic beat Kei Nishikori on Friday night to advance to his eighth US Open men's final.

"What. A. Finish," the US Open tweeted after the Serbian won, adding that he cruised to the final in Flushing Meadows after defeating Nishikori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

"I thought in the important moments I came up with some good second serves, some good first serves. I was returning well," Djokovic said after the game. "I was putting (constant) pressure on him, trying to move him around the court, take away the rhythm from him."

Nishikori -- the first Japanese man to reach a US Open semifinal in the Open era -- was a finalist in New York in 2014.

Djokovic will play Argentine Juan Martin del Potro on Sunday, the first time the pair will square off in a Grand Slam final. But a win by either del Potro or Djokovic means the US Open will crown a repeat men's champion. Del Potro won the finals in 2009, while Djokovic was the champion in 2011 and 2015.

Del Potro advanced after defending champion and world No. 1 Rafael Nadal was forced to quit the US Open semifinal because of a knee injury.

"You could imagine it was very difficult for me to say goodbye before the match finishes," Nadal said. "But at some point, you have to make a decision. It was so difficult for me to keep playing at the same time that way, having too much pain."

