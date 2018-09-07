Clear

Read testimony of Parkland shooting survivor Aalayah Eastmond

Aalayah Eastmond, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, ...

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 7:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Aalayah Eastmond, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Here is the full testimony: cnn.com/2018/09/07/politics/parkland-survivor-testimony/index.html

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events