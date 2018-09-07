Friends, collaborators mourn rapper Mac Miller

Rapper Mac Miller's sudden death at age 26 has left the music community stunned.

After the news broke, Miller's collaborators, former tour mates and friends took to social media to mourn the passing of an artist who many felt had only just begun what was poised to be a rich career.

Chance the Rapper

"I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him." -- via Twitter

Post Malone

"You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn't be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person." -- via Twitter

Solange Knowles

"Rest in your peace Mac Miller.

Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.

Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all" -- via Twitter

Shawn Mendes

"Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller." -- via Twitter

Papa Roach

Wow. R.I.P. Mac Miller. That was one talented kid. Such a loss. -- via Twitter

Jaden Smith

"Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You." -- via Twitter

Khalid

"this hurts my heart man RIP bro @MacMiller" -- via Twitter

Missy Elliott

"I'm so saddened to hear about @MacMiller...Sending prayers for strength for his family & friends & fans during this difficult time." -- via Twitter

J. Cole

"Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller."

"This is a message for anybody in this game that's going through something. If you don't feel right, if you feel you have a substance problem, if you need a ear to vent to. If you uncomfortable talking to people around you. Please reach out to me."

-- in two messages via Twitter

Wiz Khalifa

"Praying for Mac's family and that he rest easy." -- via Twitter