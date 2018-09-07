Read testimony of Parkland shooting survivor Aalayah Eastmond

Aalayah Eastmond, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Here is the full testimony:

2018 Parkland school shooting Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Homicide Law and legal system Mass murder Murder School violence Shootings Society Testimony Trial and procedure Violence in society

Correction: The headline on this story has been updated to correct the spelling of Eastmond's first name.