Dallas police seeking warrant for officer after man's fatal shooting

Dallas police are in the process of obtaining a warrant on manslaughter charges against a police officer who...

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 2:43 PM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 2:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Dallas police are in the process of obtaining a warrant on manslaughter charges against a police officer who shot and killed a man after entering an apartment she mistakenly thought was her own, police Chief Ulysha Renee Hall said Friday.

The shooting took place Thursday night at the South Side Flats. The patrol officer, described as a female Caucasian, has not been identified, but her name will be released when she is formally charged, Hall told reporters.

The slain man has been identified as Botham Shem Jean, 26.

"Right now there are more questions than answers," Hall said. Her initial remarks at a press conference were also posted on the Dallas police blog.

"A female Dallas police officer returned to what she believed to be her apartment after her shift ended -- she was still in uniform when she encountered Mr. Jean inside the apartment," Hall said.

The chief said it isn't clear what "the interaction was between her and the victim. Then at some point she fired her weapon striking the victim."

The officer called 911 and officers "responded in about four minutes," Hall said. Rescue crews transported Jean to a hospital, where he later died.

"At the very early stages of this investigation -- initial indications were that they were what we consider circumstances of an officer-involved shooting. However, as we continued this investigation it became clear that we were dealing with what appears to be a much different and very unique situation."

Hall -- who didn't provide details on that situation -- said police aren't handling the case under the department's usual officer-involved shooting protocol.

"A blood sample was drawn to test for drugs and alcohol, we are in the process of obtaining a warrant, and we have also invited the Texas Rangers to conduct an independent investigation," she said, referring to the state law enforcement agency.

Jean, a native of St Lucia, was listed on LinkedIn as a risk assurance experienced associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He earned a bachelor's degree at Harding University in Arkansas.

"This is a terrible tragedy," Jean's employer said. "We are simply heartbroken to hear of his death."

Jean described himself on LinkedIn as a "young professional, engaged in developing a career built upon integrity, dedication and relationships, leveraging useful technologies to gain an understanding of and add value in a range (of) industries, striving towards leadership in my career, my community and society."

Community Events