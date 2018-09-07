Clear

Stand Up To Cancer brings Hollywood together for annual telecast

Some of Hollywood's most powerful stars will join forces Friday night for the annual ...

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 12:54 PM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 12:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Some of Hollywood's most powerful stars will join forces Friday night for the annual Stand Up To Cancer telecast.

The charity, first created in 2008, raises money for cancer research by getting together entertainment industry figures for a telecast aired simultaneously on multiple networks. This year's star-studded show will be available for viewing on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC just to name a few.

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Cable and television industry

Cancer

Celebrities

Charities and charitable giving

Diseases and disorders

Health and medical

Media industry

Society

Movie and video industry

Bradley Cooper is returning as the event's co-executive producer. Scheduled participants include Mahershala Ali, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Josh Brolin, Katie Couric, Jennifer Garner, Jon Hamm, Matthew McConaughey and Winona Ryder.

Stevie Wonder, Little Big Town and Charlie Wilson are among the musicians slated to perform.

Related: Stand Up to Cancer telethon secures all-star lineup

"As someone whose family has been significantly touched by cancer, I am proud to again have the privilege of co-executive producing this year's Stand Up To Cancer telecast," Cooper said in a press release. "This show reminds everyone that you are never alone ... that there is a community of support out there when you need it most. That's the power of SU2C. Most importantly, the telecast showcases the significant progress being made in the fight against cancer, instilling hope in those facing the disease."

According to the organization, funds raised have helped "more than 1,500 scientists representing more than 180 institutions" doing cancer research.

Stand Up To Cancer airs Friday at 8pm ET on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and multiple cable outlets.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Few Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events