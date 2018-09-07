Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jimmy Fallon and Paul McCartney surprise unsuspecting fans

Can you imagine riding in an elevator and bumping into one of your favorite stars?That's exactly what...

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 11:11 AM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 11:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Can you imagine riding in an elevator and bumping into one of your favorite stars?

That's exactly what happened to tourists at NBC headquarters in New York City on Thursday's episode of "The Tonight Show."

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Jimmy Fallon

Late night television

Paul McCartney

Television programming

Groups of unsuspecting visitors got a double dose of stardom when elevator doors opened to reveal Fallon and Paul McCartney inside jamming out, playing ping pong and reading newspapers.

Some fans screamed or laughed, while others froze in disbelief.

Fallon and McCartney could barely control their own laughter as they continually pulled off the stunt.

Check out the full video above.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events