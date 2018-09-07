India has struck down a colonial-era law punishing consensual gay sex, but there are still 69 other countries with laws on the books that criminalize same-sex sexual activity between consenting adults.
Some countries, such as Papua New Guinea and the United Arab Emirates, jail people in openly same-sex relationships for decades. And in Iran, Sudan and Yemen, they can end up on death row.
Demographic groups
Gays and lesbians
Population and demographics
Sex and gender issues
Society
Of the 193 countries recognized by the United Nations, the following criminalize same-sex relations, according to the Geneva-based International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, which advocates on behalf of more than 1,300 member organizations across the world.
Africa
Algeria
Angola
Botswana
Comoros
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Kenya
Liberia
Libya
Malawi
Mauritania
Mauritius
Morocco
Namibia
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
Swaziland
Tanzania
Togo
Tunisia
Uganda
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Americas
Antigua and Barbuda
Barbados
Dominica
Grenada
Guyana
Jamaica
St. Kitts & Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent & the Grenadines
Asia
Afghanistan
Bangladesh
Bhutan
Brunei Darussalam
Iran
Iraq
Kuwait
Lebanon
Malaysia
Maldives
Myanmar
Oman
Pakistan
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
Sri Lanka
Syria
Turkmenistan
United Arab Emirates
Uzbekistan
Yemen
Oceania
Kiribati
Papua New Guinea
Samoa
Solomon Islands
Tonga
Tuvalu
Related Content
- Same-sex relationships are still a crime in 69 countries
- Margot Kidder, 'Superman' actress, dead at 69
- Disneyland in the summer of '69
- Sylvester Stallone subject of sex crimes investigation
- 69 questions every candidate should have to answer in 2018
- Tillerson: US has 'poor relationship' with Russia
- New Kurdish alliance complicates relationship with US
- Trump on UK: Very strong relationship
- Hayden: Trump-Intel relationship is 'badly injured'
- The evolution of Trump and Cohen's relationship