5 things for September 7: Politics, Afghanistan, Cincinnati shooting, Burt Reynolds

1. Politics

Washington is most definitely out of the summer doldrums. There's so much going on, it'll make your head spin:

• President Trump again called on The New York Times to reveal the identity of the author of that op-ed that deeply criticized him and his administration. He also said publishing it might be an act of treason. One by one, top officials denied being the writer (but remember, Mark Felt denied being "Deep Throat" for years).

• Democratic Sen. Cory Booker upended Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing, saying he was risking expulsion by releasing allegedly confidential documents from Kavanaugh's time in the George W. Bush White House. Republicans called Booker's move a political stunt because the docs had already been cleared for release.

• The Trump administration said it will seek to keep some undocumented immigrant children in detention for far longer than currently allowed.

• Advisers to Barack Obama said the ex-President will more pointedly push back against Trump during a speech today.

• And Twitter kicked Alex Jones and Infowars off its platform. Think that's a First Amendment issue? Think again.

2. Afghanistan

Defense Secretary James Mattis made a surprise trip to Afghanistan today. He'll meet with Army Gen. Scott Miller, the new Commander of Resolute Support and US Forces-Afghanistan. Mattis' visit comes as the US is trying to pump new energy into its Afghanistan strategy after 17 years of war. Just a few days ago, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo named veteran diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad as a special envoy to Afghanistan. Khalilzad will focus on getting "the Afghans and the Taliban to come to a reconciliation."

3. Cincinnati shooting

Investigators are working to try to find a motive in a shooting in Cincinnati's Fountain Square district that killed at least three people. Police say a man, armed with a pistol and more than 200 rounds of ammo, opened fire on the loading dock of a bank headquarters building before going to the lobby. There, he was shot and killed by police. "This could have been a bloodbath beyond imagination," a prosecutor said. The shooter, 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez, had no known connections to the building, police said.

4. Brazil

The frontrunner in Brazil's upcoming presidential election was stabbed during a rally. Video shows shows Jair Bolsonaro being led through a crowd of supporters when a man suddenly stabs him in the chest. The suspect, who has a Facebook page full of anti-Bolsonaro posts, was arrested. Bolsonaro is recovering at a hospital after surgery and likely will be off the campaign trail for weeks. Bolsonaro's known for making racist, sexist and homophobic remarks, but he's attracted millions of supporters who believe he can shake up Brazil's corruption-marred political class. The election is set for October 7.

5. Burt Reynolds

Rugged good looks, a mischievous smile -- and that mustache. Burt Reynolds used all that and more to become one of Hollywood's biggest stars during the '70s and '80s. Reynolds -- the star of "Smokey and the Bandit," "Deliverance" and "The Longest Yard" -- died at 82 of cardiac arrest. Reynolds did a little bit of everything, from action flicks to comedies, and earned an Oscar nomination in 1998 for his role as a porn film producer in "Boogie Nights." He was also a director and philanthropist and founded the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theatre in Florida. Check out his five essential movies here.

