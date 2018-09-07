Clear
Boris Johnson: I'm divorcing wife Marina Wheeler

Britain's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has confirmed he has separated from his wife Marina Wheeler...

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 4:48 AM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 4:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Britain's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has confirmed he has separated from his wife Marina Wheeler and is in the process of going through a divorce.

The news was first reported on the front page of the Sun newspaper on Friday.

In a joint statement released to the UK Press Association, Johnson and Wheeler confirmed the split.

"Several months ago, after 25 years of marriage, we decided it was in our best interests to separate," the statement read.

"We have subsequently agreed to divorce and that process is under way.

"As friends we will continue to support our four children in the years ahead. We will not be commenting further."

Johnson, who has four children with Wheeler, resigned from the government in July with an attack on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy.

