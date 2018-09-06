Clear

Serena Williams advances to US Open final with eyes on record

Serena Williams brushed aside her semifinal challenger Anastasija Sevastova to advance to the 2018 US Open w...

Serena Williams brushed aside her semifinal challenger Anastasija Sevastova to advance to the 2018 US Open women's final, and the chance to equal the all-time haul of women's grand slam trophies.

Williams was at her imperious best in defeating her Latvian opponent, taking only 66 minutes to dispatch her 6-3 6-0. She awaits the outcome of Thursday's other semifinal, between Naomi Osaka of Japan and fellow American Madison Keys.

It is the six-time winner's first US Open final in four years.

Should she be successful on Saturday, Williams would equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major wins. The Australian was a dominant force in women's tennis throughout the 1960s and 70s.

The 36-year-old legend is currently ranked 26th in the world after a heavily interrupted year following the birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia. Should she triumph on Saturday, she could find herself promoted to just outside the top 10, the latest step in a remarkable comeback.

In her journey to the final, Williams knocked out Czech Karolina Pliskova, who enjoyed a brief spell as world No.1 in 2017. She also bettered her sister, Venus -- seeded one higher than Serena at 16 -- the unseeded Estonian Kaia Kanepi, Carina Witthoeft of Germany, and Poland's Magda Linette.

Her last-16 match against Kanepi is the only time any of Williams' US Open matches have gone beyond two sets.

