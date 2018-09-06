Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear
Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- Burt Reynolds, the mustachioed megastar who first strutted on screen more than half a century ago, has died. He was 82.

-- That scathing New York Times op-ed is sending shockwaves through the Trump White House. These high-level officials are denying that they wrote it.

-- Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh disputed whether Roe v Wade was settled law in 2003, according to an email obtained by CNN.

-- Democrats are angry about not being able to ask Kavanaugh questions that reference documents deemed "committee confidential." Sen. Cory Booker said he's willing to risk his job by releasing one of those documents.

-- At least three people were killed in a shooting in Cincinnati.

-- India's top court decriminalized consensual gay sex, overturning more than 150 years of anti-LGBT legislation.

-- The Trump administration is seeking to keep some undocumented immigrant children in detention for far longer than currently allowed.

-- New York's attorney general issued subpoenas for all Catholic dioceses in the state as part of an investigation into the sexual abuse of minors.

-- Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan died in January by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, according to a UK court inquest.

-- An Australian Instagram influencer who was found unconscious on a superyacht in Greece had called her family in tears before she died.

-- World leaders are backing the UK's assessment that two Russians were responsible for poisoning a Russian ex-spy and his daughter -- and that the Russian government "almost certainly" knew about it.

-- This city is banning people from eating in the street.

-- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced back in August it would award an Oscar for achievement in popular film. Now it's rethinking the decision.

