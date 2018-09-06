El mundo del entretenimiento le da la despedida a Burt Reynolds

(CNN Español) - Los famosos le dieron su despedida al actor Burt Reynolds, que falleció este 6 de septiembre a los 82 años por un ataque cardiaco.

Hizo pequeños papeles en la década de 1950. Su carrera dio un salto con el lanzamiento en 1972 de Deliverance, donde interpretó a un hombre de negocios de Atlanta

Su fama se disparó a finales de 1970 y en la década de 1980, durante la cual protagonizó Smokey and the Bandit y Cannonball Run en el cine. Obtuvo el People Choice Award en 1979, 1982 y 1983.

El actor Arnold Schwarzenegger dijo en Twitter que Reynolds era uno de sus héroes.

“Él me mostró la manera de hacer una transición de ser un atleta a ser el actor mejor pagado, y siempre me inspiró”, escribió Schwarzenegger en Twitter.

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family.

El actor Sylvester Stallone lo recordó con él siempre le pedía que lo pusiera a interpretar el papel del coronel Trautman en First Blood, en 1979.

“Yo le decía es imposible porque eres muy caro y muy famoso, y probablemente más fuerte que Rambo”, dijo en Instagram Stallone, protagonista de esa película.

A sad day, my friend BURT REYNOLDS Has passed away. I remember him back in 1979, he always reminded me that I should’ve cast him as Colonel Trautman in FIRST BLOOD , I said that’s impossible, because you’re too expensive and too famous, and probably tougher than Rambo ! He laughed , He had a great sense of humor and I enjoyed his company so much... RIP

Josh Gad, que recientemente interpretó a ‘LeFou’ en La Bella y la Bestia de Disney, dijo que se trata de una gran pérdida.

“RIP a otra leyenda. Crecí con mis padres, mis hermanos y una copia desgastada de VHS de Cannon Ball Run, viendo Deliverance en mi primera cita con mi esposa (no pregunten) y vuelvo a Boogie Nights cada pocos meses para maravillarme con su actuación”, dijo el actor.

LEE: Las películas más famosas de Burt ReynoldsRIP to another legend. Grew up with my parents, my brothers and a worn out VHS copy of Cannon Ball Run, watched Deliverance on my first date with my wife (don’t ask) & revisit Boogie Nights every few months to marvel at his performance. A very great loss. https://t.co/rmwoCHJcNM

El actor y comediante Dane Cook lamentó la noticia del fallecimiento de Reynolds y dijo que creció viendo sus películas.

“Él tenía una arrogancia y un encanto que realmente disfruté. Boogie Nights es una de mis películas favoritas”, dijo Cook.

Sad to hear Burt Reynolds has died. Man.. I grew up watching Cannonball Run.. Smokey and the Bandit... Stroker Ace and so many others. He had a swagger and a charm that I really enjoyed. Boogie Nights is one of my fav films. #RIP

El actor Omar Miller dijo que Reynolds fue una estrella del cine asombrosa que “hizo que cada broma fuera más chistosa”.

Rest in Peace to one of my favorites to watch, Burt Reynolds. An awesome movie star who made every joke funnier.

El actor Kevin Smith dijo que Reynolds fue su estrella favorita de la infancia y “un bandido que se robó nuestro corazón durante décadas”.

“Siempre me gustó cómo Burt Reynolds trabajó con sus amigos tan a menudo como pudo y luego, en los créditos finales de sus películas, mostró la divertido que era hacer películas. Era un verdadero ícono estadounidense. Odio verlo partir”, dijo Smith en Twitter.

As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go... https://t.co/jaMZjJA4e8

Erik Estrada dijo que Reynolds era “un buen hombre, un verdadero amigo y un alma buena. Dejaste en este mundo recuerdos maravillosos. Siempre te extrañare mi amigo”.

So sad hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. Such a nice man, true friend & a good soul! You left this world with wonderful memories..We will miss you my friend- RIP

El excusador de la NFL, Brian Bosworth dijo que Reynolds tenía un excelente corazón y lo recordó en su papel en ‘Smokey and the Bandit’.

Burt Reynolds made being a man’s man w a HUGE ❤️ the coolest thing a real man could do. Nobody made swagger look better than “The Bandit” or made doing the right thing for the right reason while risking losing everything than “Paul Crew” the original badass w a mustache. RIP GB pic.twitter.com/7n0RIPS3qR

Paul Wesley, actor de The Vampire Diaries, dijo que el fallecido actor fue una de las “personas más buenas y generosas que he conocido”.

“Él me tomó apadrinó cuando comencé como actor y me ofreció su amistad, consejos y orientación. Nunca olvidaré cuánto significó eso para mí”, dijo Wesley.

Burt Reynolds was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever worked with. He took me under his wing when I was first starting out as an actor and offered friendship, advice and guidance. I’ll never forget how much that meant to me.

La cantante Gloria Gaynor dijo: "Si recibieras una estrella en tu corona por hacer reír a la gente en películas, la corona de Burt Reynolds le pesaría mucho".

If you received a star in your crown for bringing people laughter and fun in films, Burt Reynolds' crown would weigh him down. May such memories soon bring peace to replace the grief for his loved ones. May he Rest In Peace. #BurtReynolds #RIP pic.twitter.com/egGRBmLc4v

