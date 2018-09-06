Booker to Cornyn: Bring it

Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, said Thursday that he was ready to risk expulsion from the Senate to expose the "sham" of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, as another bitter row erupted over crucial documents Democrats say are being withheld from the public.

The second day of questioning of Kavanaugh, who could tilt the court's ideological balance to the right for decades, saw Democrats come out swinging at Republicans in a scene of bitter partisanship rarely witnessed in such a forum, which exemplified the breakdown in trust and relations between the parties across Washington.

In a striking political gambit, Booker, backed up by Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, released emails -- designated by the Judiciary Committee as confidential -- that reference Kavanaugh's position on racial profiling and thoughts on Roe v. Wade dating from his time as a White House official under President George W. Bush.

Booker, a potential 2020 presidential candidate with an incentive to make a splash in the hearing, said he took the action as an act of civil disobedience after warning that the American people were being deprived crucial information about Kavanaugh's past.

"I understand the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate. ... I openly invite and accept the consequences of my team releasing that email right now," Booker said.

"This is about the closest I'll probably ever have in my life to an 'I am Spartacus' moment," he added, after describing the Republican Party's handling of document production for the hearing as "a bit of a sham."

Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, objected to Booker's use of the word sham.

"Can I ask you how long you are going to say the same thing three or four times?" he asked Booker.

Sen. John Cornyn said before Booker released the documents that if he went ahead, he would be committing an offense that would be tantamount to releasing classified information.

"Running for president is not an excuse for violating the rules of the Senate," the Texas Republican told Booker. "No senator deserves to sit on this committee, or serve in the Senate in my view, if they decide to be a law unto themselves and willingly flout the rules of the Senate."

Later on, Booker said he doubted Cornyn would follow through on his threats.

"I think he's like a lot of bullies are: a lot of talk no action," Booker said.

Booker's intervention followed a set of glowing headlines for another potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate on the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who late Wednesday night appeared to discomfort Kavanaugh with a series of questions designed to find out with whom he had discussed special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

2003 email shows Kavanaugh discussing Roe

In another flashpoint development, a previously unreleased 2003 email from Kavanaugh, while he was an official in the Bush White House, shows him raising the point of whether Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that upheld the right to an abortion, was settled law of the land.

In the internal White House email, obtained by CNN, Kavanaugh wrote: "I am not sure that all legal scholars refer to Roe v. Wade as the settled law of the land at the Supreme Court level since Court can always overrule its precedent, and three current Justices on the Court would do so."

"The point there is in the inferior court point," Kavanaugh wrote, responding to a draft op-ed that had been circulated for edits between lawmakers and White House staff.

The draft, meant to be submitted under the name of "high-profile, pro-choice" women in support of a Bush judicial nominee, had said that "it is widely understood accepted by legal scholars across the board that Roe v. Wade and its progeny are the settled law of the land."

During the confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Kavanaugh said: "As a general proposition I understand the importance of the precedent set forth in Roe v. Wade."

President Donald Trump said during his campaign that he would appoint Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe. In recent years, Supreme Court nominees have gotten through their confirmation hearings by refusing to say how they would rule on what they say is a hypothetical future case on the issue.

The New York Times first reported the email.