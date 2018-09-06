Clear
Jimmy Kimmel gives virgin 'Bachelor' the talk

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 11:28 AM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 11:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Colton Underwood probably never expected to get the birds and the bees talk from Jimmy Kimmel.

But that's exactly what happened during Kimmel's late night show Wednesday night.

Colton is set to be the upcoming star of ABC's 23rd season of "The Bachelor." Underwood is a self-proclaimed virgin and was a contestant on Season 14 of "The Bachelorette."

The "talk" was complete with diagrams of a man and woman's reproductive organs and it got incredibly awkward.

Despite the crowd erupting into laughter as Kimmel spoke, Underwood handled it like a pro

"I'm just waiting for the right person, the right heart," he said. "I just hold a lot of value into it."

Related: Colton Underwood: The first virgin 'Bachelor' and what else to know

Kimmel even attempted to explain the fertilization process to the former pro football player saying, "Then the egg becomes what they call a baby omelette and it forms a human being. The human being comes out and it wakes you up really early every single morning, sometimes many times in the middle of the night. So, you have to be careful and wear protection. Do you wear protection?"

That's when things segued into condom use.

And we'll leave it at that, folks.

