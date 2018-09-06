Clear

Lewandowski on NYT op-ed: This 'is what the deep state is'

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager on Thursday pointed to the anonymous New York Times ...

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager on Thursday pointed to the anonymous New York Times op-ed as proof of a so-called "deep state" -- a belief held by some conservatives that an entrenched bureaucracy is working against the President.

In the op-ed, a person identified as a senior Trump administration official said they were part of a "quiet resistance" against the President "working diligently from within" to thwart parts of Trump's agenda and block what the author says are his worst impulses.

"So, if there is a movement, which this individual claims there is and I haven't seen it, that is what the deep state is. That is the government employees -- some of them, who have their own agenda and not the agenda of the 60 million people that voted for Donald Trump to be the President of the United States," Corey Lewandowski, Trump's first campaign manager, said on CNN's "New Day."

He added that the official should quit their job and speak publicly about their concerns.

"If you don't like your job and you're disgruntled, because of what this President has done, you can find another job," Lewandowski told CNN's John Berman.

He went on to say later, "If you don't like your job, you have a right to air that grievance, but you do so in public. And if you want to quit your job, you can do that. But attacking someone anonymously is not helpful or beneficial to anybody and it doesn't solve problems."

Lewandowski, who said he didn't know who wrote the op-ed, told CNN he thinks "it's wrong and disingenuous" to write a New York Times op-ed "without your name attached to make accusations that are unfounded and clearly can't be responded to."

