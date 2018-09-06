Clear

6,000 Washington teachers go on strike, causing kids to miss their first day of school

Thousands of Washington state students missed their first day of class Thursday, and it's not clear when the...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 9:37 AM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 9:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Thousands of Washington state students missed their first day of class Thursday, and it's not clear when they'll be able to start their school year.

Superintendents and school boards are at odds with school employees over pay rates, the Washington Education Association said.

Education

Labor and employment

Labor disputes and negotiations

Labor relations

Labor strikes

Teachers and teaching

Nearly 6,000 teachers are on strike in nine western Washington school districts that were supposed to start class Thursday.

The largest of those nine districts is Tacoma Public Schools, with 30,000 children and about 5,000 employees.

Last week, the state's largest school district -- Seattle Public Schools -- averted a massive teachers' strike after the Seattle Education Association and the school district reached a tentative deal Friday, the district and the teacher's union said.

The Seattle district did not make the terms of the agreement public.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events