URGENT - Police respond to report of active shooter in Cincinnati's Fountain Square

(CNN) -- Police are responding to a report of an active shooter at a Fifth Third Bank location in Cincinn...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 9:37 AM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 9:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Police are responding to a report of an active shooter at a Fifth Third Bank location in Cincinnati's Fountain Square, authorities tweeted Thursday. Details were not immediately available. Police characterized it as an "active shooter/officer involved shooting incident," but did not elaborate.

