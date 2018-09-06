Clear

Shooting incident reported in Cincinnati

Police say they are investigating a shooting incident in downtown Cincinnati.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 9:53 AM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 10:08 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police detained a suspect in a shooting Thursday at a Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati's Fountain Square, a police dispatcher said.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available, but the dispatcher said the situation is no longer active, and a suspect is in custody.

"I heard about eight gunshots, and I actually got on my knees. I kind of got down on the ground and then all the cops started coming," witness James Walker told CNN affiliate WLWT. "I'm still shaking."

There were no immediate reports of fatalities, but a Cincinnati officer told a CNN affiliate that there were at least three victims.

"It started out apparently with an active shooter at the Fifth Third tower, there was an officer intervention and from there now it's just victims and things like that," the officer said.

The motive of the shooting is unclear.

Police earlier characterized it as an "active shooter/officer involved shooting incident" in a tweet, but did not elaborate.

Developing story - more to come

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

Shooting victim's family calls for change

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

