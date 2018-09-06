Clear

Capitol Police arrest 73 on day two of Kavanaugh hearings

Capitol Police arrest 73 on day two of Kavanaugh hearings

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 8:23 AM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 8:23 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

US Capitol Police said they had arrested 73 people in the Senate office buildings by the end of the second day of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings.

Sixty-six people were removed from the room where the hearing was held and were charged with disorderly conduct, police said in a statement.

Another individual was arrested in the atrium of the Senate office building where the hearing took place. Police said the individual was charged with resisting arrest and "crowding, obstructing, or incommoding." Six others were similarly charged after being removed from a different Senate office building for "unlawful demonstration activities."

The protests began almost immediately after Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, gaveled the hearing into session Wednesday morning.

Demonstrators had been frequently disrupting the Senate Judiciary Committee public hearings all week. Capitol Police said they arrested 70 by the end of the first day of hearings on Kavanaugh on Tuesday.

