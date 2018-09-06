Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

WSL to give equal prize money to men and women

Patrick Snell speaks to three-time World Surfing champion Carissa Moore about World Surf League's equal prize money initiative for male & female athletes.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 6:22 AM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 6:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

From breaking waves to bridging the gap in equal pay, world surfing has set the standard for other sports to follow.

The World Surf League (WSL) has announced it will offer equal prize money to both men and women from 2019, making it the first US-based global sports league to apply pay parity.

After announcing the decision, which will be implemented across all elite tour events next season, the WSL said it was, "proud of its commitment to gender equality, and proud to join other organizations beyond the world of sport reaching this important milestone".

Three-time world champion Carissa Moore said she was shocked but added it is "huge for the sport of surfing and women in general."

"The WSL has done so much for us as women over the past few years," she told CNN Sport.

"For this to happen is a huge deal. It's more just the statement that it makes to be recognized on that level and to be respected as elite athletes alongside the men."

World No.1 Stephanie Gilmore said: "When I was told there was going to be equal pay for men and women, I pretty much cried."

READ: 'Man it was incredible' -- Shaun White on Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch

'Pioneering sport'

Men's surfing's 11-time world champion Kelly Slater told the WSL website: "I'm so proud that surfing is choosing to lead sports in equality and fairness.

"The female WSL athletes are equally committed to their craft as the male athletes and should be paid the same. Surfing has always been a pioneering sport, and this serves as an example of that."

The WSL hopes eventually to implement pay parity across all qualifying events, even those it does not have full control over.

'Iconic role models'

In a statement online, WSL CEO Sophie Goldschmidt said it was "simply the right thing to do."

"This is the latest in a series of actions the League has undertaken to showcase our female athletes, from competing on the same quality waves as the men, to better locations, and increased investment and support," she said.

"We would like to thank the many advocates who have worked for decades to help advance women's surfing.

"We want to be at the forefront of pushing for equality in all walks of life, starting on the waves, and we feel very lucky to have women on our tour who are highly talented, iconic role models, and more than deserve this recognition as they stand alongside our extraordinary male athletes."

Earlier this year, the WSL faced criticism after it was revealed the winner of a female junior event received exactly half the prize money won by the men's winner.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events