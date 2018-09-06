Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tech sell-off; Emerging market pain; US tariffs loom

1. Tech trouble: Shares in tech companies tumbled on Wednesday as investors worried about i...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 4:56 AM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 4:56 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

1. Tech trouble: Shares in tech companies tumbled on Wednesday as investors worried about increased scrutiny of the industry and potential new regulations.

The main source of consternation was a hearing on Capitol Hill, where Jack Dorsey of Twitter and Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook testified on their efforts to combat foreign influence in elections.

Shares in Twitter dropped 6%, and Facebook shed 2.3%. Google owner Alphabet dropped 1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the trading session down 1.2%.

JD.com, a Chinese tech firm listed in New York, dropped 10% following rape accusations against its founder and CEO Richard Liu. He has denied the allegations.

2. Emerging market turmoil: Chinese stocks are in a bear market. Turkey's currency has collapsed. South Africa has stumbled into a recession. But will the pain spread further?

Investors have focused their attention on a slide in emerging markets stocks that has pushed the the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF near a 14-month low. The ETF has now lost over 11% in 2018.

Copper, another closely-watched barometer of economic strength, has lost one-fifth of its value since early June.

The storm rocking emerging markets has its origins in Washington. Vulnerable currencies plunged as the US Federal Reserve steadily raised interest rates. And President Donald Trump's trade crackdown added gasoline to the fire.

Investors worry that the pain could spread, infecting other emerging markets or even Wall Street. That's what happened two decades ago during the Asian financial crisis.

3. US tariffs looming: The public comment period on the latest round of US tariffs on China concludes Thursday, meaning the United States could impose tariffs on around $200 billion of Chinese goods as early as Friday.

That would amount to roughly half of all Chinese imports entering the country. Trump has already imposed 25% tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods — and Beijing has retaliated in kind.

China has pledged to push back against the United States if it moves forward with the new tariffs.

4. Global market overview: US stock futures were edging lower.

Major markets in Europe and Asia were down. The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.1% higher on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 was down 0.3%.

Before the Bell newsletter: Key market news. In your inbox. Subscribe now!

5. Earnings and economics: Barnes & Noble and Lands' End will release earnings before the open. Broadcom and GameStop will follow after the close.

A new Nike commercial featuring Colin Kaepernick will air during Thursday night's NFL opener between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles. The controversial campaign has sparked product boycotts and put the company's stock under pressure.

Markets Now newsletter: Get a global markets snapshot in your inbox every afternoon. Sign up now!

6. Coming this week:
Thursday — Barnes & Noble, Broadcom and GameStop earnings; NFL regular season begins
Friday — Jobs report

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events