Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Rocket City Trash Pandas: Name of baseball team announced Full Story

Burberry bans destroying unsold goods and using fur

British fashion house Burberry said Thursday it will stop burning unsold goods and using real fur in respons...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 3:17 AM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 3:17 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

British fashion house Burberry said Thursday it will stop burning unsold goods and using real fur in response to criticism on social media and from environmental activists.

The ban on burning unsold products comes into immediate effect, Burberry said in a statement.

Burberry Group plc

Companies

"This commitment builds on the goals that we set last year as part of our five-year responsibility agenda and is supported by our new strategy, which is helping tackle the causes of waste," the statement added.

In July, it was revealed that Burberry destroyed clothes and perfume worth over $36 million in 2017. Fashion firms usually destroy unwanted goods to prevent them being sold cheaply.

The luxury goods manufacturer also said it would start phasing out all real fur products. It said for many years it had restricted its use of fur to rabbit, fox, mink and Asiatic racoon.

"Going forward, these and Angora will be banned," the statement said.

Burberry chief executive Marco Gobbetti said the company was committed to applying its creative talent to finding positive solutions across the company.

"Modern luxury means being socially and environmentally responsible," Gobbetti said. "This belief is core to us at Burberry and key to our long-term success."

Burberry said it had gone into partnership with sustainable luxury company Elvis & Kresse to transform 120 tons of leather offcuts into new products over the next five years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events