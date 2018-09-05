Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Rocket City Trash Pandas: Name of baseball team announced Full Story

Kamala Harris asks Kavanaugh if he thinks there is blame on both sides for Charlottesville violence

California Sen. Kamala Harris -- a potential 2020 presidential candidate -- pushed President Donald Trump's ...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 10:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

California Sen. Kamala Harris -- a potential 2020 presidential candidate -- pushed President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to answer uncomfortable questions about abortion rights, Trump's reaction to the Charlottesville white supremacist rally and his conversations with attorneys at the law firm representing Trump.

As Kavanaugh deflected questions on Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion rights, Harris asked: "Can you think of any laws that give government the power to make decisions about the male body?"

2017 Charlottesville white nationalist rally

2020 Presidential election

Abortion

Abortion rights

Brett Kavanaugh

Charlottesville

Continents and regions

Discrimination

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Health and medical

Kamala Harris

Medical treatments and procedures

North America

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

Protests and demonstrations

Racism and racial discrimination

Right-wing extremism

Sexual and reproductive health

Societal issues

Society

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Virginia

White supremacy and neo-Nazism

"I'm not thinking of any right now, senator," Kavanaugh responded.

Harris, a former California attorney general, was the last Democrat to ask questions in Wednesday's marathon hearing. But she broke new ground on some issues -- and prodded Kavanaugh on Trump's politics, too.

She pointed to Kavanaugh's claim, after being nominated for the Supreme Court, that no one had run a vetting process "more wisely" than Trump.

"Did someone tell you to say that?" Harris asked. Kavanaugh said the words were his own.

After questions about laws protecting minorities' voting rights, she also pressed Kavanaugh on whether he agrees with Trump's claim that "both sides" were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville last year.

"Are you saying you cannot answer that simple question?" Harris said.

Kavanaugh responded: "I am not here to assess comments made in the political arena, because the risk is I'll be drawn into the political arena."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events