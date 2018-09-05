Clear
Michelle Obama schedules voter events in Nevada, Florida

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 5:46 PM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 5:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former first lady Michelle Obama is set to attend events hosted by the group When We All Vote later this month in Las Vegas and Miami, the group announced Wednesday.

Obama is a co-chair of the group along with several celebrities. She appeared with fellow co-chairs including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Hanks in a public service announcement in July encouraging people to register to vote and to participate in elections.

The move marks a further foray for Obama into political life since she and former President Barack Obama left the White House in January 2017. Although both Obamas were staunchly opposed to President Donald Trump's candidacy, they have largely avoided criticizing the Trump administration, outside of a few key moments.

More recently, the former President has taken a direct hand in electoral politics. He endorsed a slate of 2018 candidates at the beginning of August, and his spokeswoman Katie Hill said in a statement on Wednesday that he would campaign "in a focused, strategic way" for Democrats at all levels this fall.

Ohio Democratic gubernatorial nominee Richard Cordray, a former Obama administration official, announced Wednesday that the former President was slated to campaign for him in Cleveland on Sept. 13.

In its announcement on Wednesday, When We All Vote also said the former first lady would have a call for the group on Wednesday afternoon and that Janelle Monáe, another famous co-chair, would attend an event for the group in Atlanta.

The Nevada and Florida events are scheduled for Sept. 23 and 28, respectively, according to event pages from the group, which called them both "flagship" events for the group's week of action in late September.

