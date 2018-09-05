Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Dangerous suspect caught in the Shoals Full Story

A man put up an electric fence near a school bus stop to keep kids off his lawn

A Virginia man took "you kids get off of my lawn" to new levels by putting up an electric fence near a spot ...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 2:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Virginia man took "you kids get off of my lawn" to new levels by putting up an electric fence near a spot where students wait for the school bus.

Bryan Tucker said he erected the fence Tuesday because he had trouble last year with kids trespassing and littering on his property.

Education

School facilities and transportation

School transportation

"They don't respect other peoples' land," Tucker told CNN affiliate WTVR. "I pick up trash every day."

He said the "No Trespassing" signs he has posted on his property for years haven't helped.

The fence was connected to a solar-powered battery and was a foot or so away from the street on Tucker's corner lot in Henrico County, just outside Richmond.

Neighbors were shocked to find out about the fence as kids gathered at the bus stop for their first day of school.

James Mehfoud owns houses in the neighborhood and said he felt a "slight shock" when he touched the fence.

"I understand his concern. I just don't think he understood the neighbors' concern about their kids. One of them could touch it and get shocked," he told WTVR.

Police were called and county workers were brought in to survey the property.

They found that the fence was actually on the county's right of way, so Tucker took it down on Tuesday afternoon -- only hours after he put it up.

"I went ahead and moved it today because it was not in the right place," he told WTVR.

CNN has attempted to contact Tucker, but was not successful.

Henrico County Police said no charges were filed.

County officials told WTVR that Tucker could put the fence back up along his property line, which is several feet farther back from the street.

Tucker said he hopes he doesn't need to do that.

"The message has gotten out, I'm pretty sure, to everybody," he said. "The point's gotten across."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events