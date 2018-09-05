Kanye West apologizes to Drake

Kanye West appears to be on a bit of an apology tour these days.

After recently issuing a mea culpa for his comments about slavery, West is now apparently making amends with fellow rapper Drake.

Here's the backstory: The pair reportedly had a falling out over the beat to West's song, "Lift Yourself," along with West's collaboration with rapper Pusha-T, whose diss tracks "Infrared" and "The Story of Adidon" were directed at Drake.

But on Wednesday Ye started out by offering "good energy and love" to Drake and his team.

"Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew," West said in the first of a series of tweets. "I haven't seen the show in person but the images look incredible online. I understand where the confusion started."

He then went on to say, "Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place ... We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with [Kid] Cudi at our office."

"When I put the dates up I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day TMZ happened shortly after," West tweeted. "I have to hop on the plane now... will type more when I land."

Later West tweeted, "plane taxiing for take off... because we spoke about doing Lift Yourself together I should have given you the opportunity for us to do this together before I released it."

Ye said he didn't speak with Pusha T about naming Quentin Miller as the actual writer of Drake's rhymes on the diss track "Infared," and added "There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you."

"I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha," West tweeted. "I don't play with the idea of people's children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier."

In May Pusha-T released the track "Infared," which included a lyric many took as a suggestion that Drake employs ghostwriters for his hits.

"The bigger question is how the Russians did it/It was written like Nas, but it came from Quentin," Pusha-T rapped.

On Friday Drake retaliated with "Duppy Freestyle," where he name-checked Pusha-T's fiancée, Virginia Williams, and said he would be sending an invoice for "promotional assistance and career reviving."

Drake followed up by posting an Instagram of said invoice.

Pusha-T's response was "The Story of Adidon," a blistering single that included a myriad of heavy-hitting disses against Drake and plenty of tea for fans to sip -- including the revelation that Drake had a secret love child.

"I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released, West tweeted. "I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don't play with the idea of people's children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier."

"I understand Pusha's issues as a man if someone mentions your fiancé men go mask off. I've done the same myself at times,"West added. "I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other's craft."

The controversial rapper ended his tweet storm on a positive note.

"This is all Jedi level," West tweeted. "I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created."

Drake had not responded as of midday Wednesday.