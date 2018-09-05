Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Highway 31 Southbound lanes are shut down in Decatur Full Story

FDA again warns consumers not to eat Honey Smacks cereal due to salmonella outbreak

The US Food and Drug Administration again has advised consumers "not to eat and discard any Kellogg's Honey ...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 8:27 AM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 8:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US Food and Drug Administration again has advised consumers "not to eat and discard any Kellogg's Honey Smack cereal" as part of an ongoing salmonella outbreak linked to the popular breakfast product.

In a statement Tuesday, the FDA said an additional 30 people have gotten sick in the multistate outbreak of salmonella illness linked to recalled Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal. One hundred thirty people have become ill since March, although the outbreak was not announced until June.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Consumer products

Diseases and disorders

Epidemics and outbreaks

Food and drink

Food products

Food safety

Foodborne illness

Gastrointestinal disorders

Government organizations - US

Health and medical

Kellogg Company

Kinds of foods and beverages

Packaged foods

Packaged jams and honey

Product safety

Public health

Safety issues and practices

US Department of Health and Human Services

US federal departments and agencies

US Food and Drug Administration

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps and typically begin 12 to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria. The first cases of illness in this outbreak began with symptoms on March 3, and the most recent individuals began feeling ill on July 2.

Symptoms last about four to seven days, and although most people improve without treatment, some may require hospitalization because of severe diarrhea. Thirty-four people have been hospitalized in this outbreak.

Salmonella can also travel from the intestines to the bloodstream and ultimately the rest of the body. Death is rare but may occur if the person is not treated quickly with antibiotics. No deaths have been reported in this outbreak.

Delaware, Minnesota and Maine are the latest states to join the list of 36 states where illnesses have been reported as part of the outbreak.

The FDA urged consumers to "check their homes and throw away any Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal" and retailers to discard recalled lots because of the chance of salmonella contamination.

"People who recently became ill report eating Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal that they had in their homes," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an outbreak update Tuesday.

The FDA and CDC are continuing to advise consumers "not (to) eat and discard any Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal. This is regardless of size or 'best if used by' dates. If already purchased, consumers should throw it away or return to the place of purchase for a refund. The FDA continues to collect information to determine any additional sources."

The cereal was recalled in June and should no longer be available for purchase.

In addition, the agency has advised the public to report any sales of the cereal to the FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator in their area.

The CDC and the FDA are continuing to work with state and local health officials across the country to investigate the source of the contamination.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events