Lemon on Woodward book: This is really ominous

CNN's Don Lemon discusses the revelations from the new book "Fear: Trump in the White House" by Bob Woodward.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 3:07 AM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 3:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward's upcoming book depicts President Donald Trump's White House as "crazytown." CNN hosts, panelists and guests provide their take on the tell-all book. These are the video moments you don't want to miss.

This isn't his first rodeo

Chris Cuomo backs up Pulitzer Prize-winning author Bob Woodward's credibility after President Donald Trump fired off a set of tweets claiming that the reporting is "fake news."

So, what?

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci defends Trump's communication style, claiming Trump is unlike any other president.

Caution! Hazard ahead

Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein stresses the need for the Republican Party to protect Robert Mueller's investigation and identify Trump's presidency as a "national emergency."

You and your squad

Don Lemon reads excerpts from the book that offer insight into the Trump administration. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Secretary of Defense James Mattis have denied parts of the released passages.

Reduce, reuse, recycle

Chris Ruddy, Newsmax CEO and friend of President Trump, questions the timing of the book's release with 2018 midterm elections approaching.

