Titans of Silicon Valley head back to Capitol Hill for another grilling

Executives from Facebook and Twitter will appear on Capitol Hill on Wednesday for Big Tech's third high-prof...

Sep. 5, 2018
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 12:08 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Executives from Facebook and Twitter will appear on Capitol Hill on Wednesday for Big Tech's third high-profile outing in Washington in less than twelve months. The hearings at which they are appearing will likely get drowned out by the volume of the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, but the questions the executives will face could have a serious impact on three massive companies — and American democracy.

The Congressional hearings will take place a week after President Trump laced into Google, Facebook, and Twitter, accusing the platforms without real evidence of censoring conservative voices and suggested further government regulation of the technology giants might be necessary.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday morning to discuss actions their companies have taken to thwart foreign influence campaigns targeting the 2018 midterm elections.

Dorsey will then participate in a second hearing Wednesday afternoon before the House Energy & Commerce Committee, where he is set to discuss the algorithms Twitter uses to serve content on users' Twitter feeds and "content monitoring." During that hearing, it's likely Dorsey will face questions about — and push back against — accusations of political bias against Republicans.

Google, on the other hand, will likely be a no-show.

The Senate Intelligence Committee requested that a high-profile executive from Google, which owns YouTube, appear to testify alongside Sandberg and Dorsey. Google and its parent company Alphabet, however, declined to send one of their top people.

The company instead offered Kent Walker, Google's senior vice president of global affairs. Senators on the committee rejected Walker as not senior enough and threatened to leave an empty chair in the company's place.

