Serena Williams sees off Pliskova to make US Open semifinals

Tennis great Serena Williams marched into the semifinals of the US Open with an assured, 6-4 6-3 straight se...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 10:29 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 10:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tennis great Serena Williams marched into the semifinals of the US Open with an assured, 6-4 6-3 straight sets win over Karolina Pliskova Tuesday.

The confident Williams got some measure of revenge for her 2016 semifinal loss against the Czech as she continues to climb her way back to the top after the birth of her first child a year ago. She dispatched her quarterfinal opponent in a brisk 1 hour 23 minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Taking down the eighth seeded Pliskova was her toughest test of the tournament so far, having already dispatched her sister, Venus -- seeded one higher than Serena at 16, alongside the unseeded Estonian Kaia Kanepi, Carina Witthoeft of Germany and Poland's Magda Linette.

Her last-16 match against Kanepi was the only time any of Williams' matches thus far have gone beyond two sets. This is the American tennis legend's 18th US Open tournament.

The six-time winner is looking to add another US Open crown to her already-overflowing trophy cabinet; should she make it through to the final, and win at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, she would equal Australian Margaret Court's record 24 major trophies, and add to her overall haul of 72 career singles titles.

Williams meets Anastasija Sevastova in the semis on Friday, after the Latvian downed defending champion Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals, 6-2 6-3.

