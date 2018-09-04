Primary challenger ousts Massachusetts lawmaker

Democratic Rep. Mike Capuano has conceded defeat to Boston city councilor Ayanna Pressley in the Massachusetts primary for his US House seat Tuesday, the latest upset to rock the Democratic Party and showcase a restive base eager for change.

Pressley's win comes less than three months after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ousted the No. 4-ranking House Democrat, Rep. Joe Crowley of New York, in a primary.

In his concession speech, Capuano said the district was clearly upset with the status quo and that he shared those feelings.

"I will tell you, I'm sorry it didn't work out but this is life and this is OK. America is going to be OK," Capuano said, adding, "Ayanna Pressley is going to be a good congresswoman and Massachusetts will be well served."

Unlike Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley did not argue that Capuano was too moderate. In fact, she said, the two would vote the same way. Instead, the 44-year-old Pressley -- already a rising star in Democratic politics -- cast the race as about Democrats' need for a new, more assertive style in the Donald Trump era.

"This is a fight for the soul of our party. This is a fight for the future of our democracy," Pressley said at a recent canvassing event in Cambridge. "We might vote the same way, but we will lead differently. These times require and this district deserves bold, activist leadership."

Pressley is now poised to become the only black member of Massachusetts' mostly male congressional delegation.

She'd argued on the campaign trail that systemic inequalities had worsened in a district that was once represented by John F. Kennedy and where the majority of voters are nonwhite.

"It's about who I listen to and it's about who I govern with. And there are a lot of people in this district who feel left out and left behind and ignored -- and it's not just women, it's not just people of color," Pressley told CNN in a recent interview. "It runs the gamut. And I think after a generation, the district deserves a choice."

The race was just one of a slate of contested primaries in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker -- both heavily favored to win re-election -- will get their opponents.

Elections chief hit over voting laws

Secretary of state Bill Galvin -- Massachusetts' longest-serving statewide official, in office since 1995 -- faces a Democratic primary challenge from Boston city councilor Josh Zakim.

The race has focused on Massachusetts' voting laws: Galvin highlights changes that modernized the laws early in his tenure. But those laws now lag Democrats' preference nationally for same-day and automatic voter registration -- which Zakim has pushed. Galvin has since endorsed those changes, too -- but Zakim has cast him as being slow to do so.

Zakim has influential supporters, including Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and US Rep. Seth Moulton. Zakim also picked up the Massachusetts Democratic Party's official endorsement.

Democratic House races

It's not just Capuano: Several other House Democrats from Massachusetts face primary challengers Tuesday. And some of the challengers are echoing Pressley's theme that the state's all-white, mostly male congressional delegation would benefit from diversity.

In the Springfield-based 1st District, 30-year incumbent Rep. Richard Neal, who has highlighted his successes in landing funding for major infrastructure projects, faces attorney Tahirah Amatul-Wadud, who said in a recent debate that she represents "the face of the future" and who would become one of the only Muslims in Congress.

The 3rd District, a diverse region with a blue-collar core in Lowell, will get a new representative -- almost certainly a Democrat -- as Rep. Niki Tsongas retires. Ten Democrats are running for the seat.

Video game developer Brianna Wu is basing her 8th District challenge against Rep. Stephen Lynch -- who voted against Obamacare in 2009 -- on the claim that, in the GamerGate controversy that highlighted online misogyny, she fought the alt-right and won. Air Force veteran Christopher Voehl is also running for the seat.

Massachusetts' congressional delegation is entirely Democratic, and Republican opponents will be long shots in the general election for every seat. That makes the primaries that the Democratic incumbents face Tuesday the toughest challenges they're likely to encounter this year.

Warren, Baker get challengers

The Republican primary to take on Warren -- who is making moves toward a 2020 Democratic presidential run while coasting toward re-election -- has three candidates, each of whom has spent heavily on the race: state Rep. Geoff Diehl, former Mitt Romney aide Beth Lindstrom and businessman John Kingston.

Polls have found that Baker is the most popular governor in the country. He faces the winner of the Democratic primary between former Gov. Deval Patrick budget chief Jay Gonzalez and environmental activist Bob Massie.