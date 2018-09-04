Clear

North Carolina's unconstitutional gerrymandered map will be used in midterms

A federal court concluded Tuesday there is 'insufficient time' before the November midterm elections to redr...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 7:30 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 7:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A federal court concluded Tuesday there is 'insufficient time' before the November midterm elections to redraw an electoral map that the courts have ruled is unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

"Having carefully reviewed the parties' briefing and supporting materials, we conclude that there is insufficient time for this Court to approve a new districting plan and for the State to conduct an election using that plan prior to the seating of the new Congress in January 2019," the court ruling read.

Constitutional law

Continents and regions

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Law and legal system

Midterm elections

North America

North Carolina

Politics

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

"And we further find that imposing a new schedule for North Carolina's congressional elections would, at this late juncture, unduly interfere with the State's electoral machinery and likely confuse voters and depress turnout."

In late August, the same panel of federal judges ruled that North Carolina's congressional map favors Republicans and "constitutes an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, the First Amendment, and Article I of the Constitution."

Republicans hold 10 of the state's 13 seats in the US House of Representatives, and a redrawn map could potentially affect control of the House.

The court ruled North Carolina cannot use the current gerrymandered congressional map after the Nov. 6 general election.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events