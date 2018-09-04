Clear

Father of slain Parkland student approaches Kavanaugh at hearing

Fred Guttenberg, the father of a slain Parkland student, said on Twitter that he tried to approach Supreme C...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 4:39 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 4:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Fred Guttenberg, the father of a slain Parkland student, said on Twitter that he tried to approach Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh only for the judge to ignore him.

The incident occurred as the Senate Judiciary Committee took a recess shortly after noon Tuesday.

2018 Parkland school shooting

Brett Kavanaugh

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Mass murder

Murder

Political Figures - US

School violence

Shootings

Society

Violence in society

"Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg's dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence," Guttenberg tweeted.

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah addressed the moment on Twitter, saying, "As Judge Kavanaugh left for his lunch break, an unidentified individual approached him. Before the Judge was able to shake his hand, security had intervened."

A source familiar with the encounter said Kavanaugh did not know who Guttenberg was and that security intervened to end the exchange before there could even be a handshake. The source said Kavanaugh's security detail quickly stepped in because they did not know who the person was.

CNN has reviewed the video that shows Guttenberg holding out his hand to Kavanaugh with the judge seen listening to Guttenberg, expressionless, before turning away as security intervenes.

Shah posted a video of the moment and said it "clearly shows security intervened" when Kavanaugh was approached.

Guttenberg disputed Shah's account, replying, "Incorrect. I was here all day and introduced by Senator Feinstein. No security involved. He turned and walked away."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary panel, introduced Guttenberg and several other advocates during her opening statement.

Jaime Guttenberg was 14 when she died in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, earlier this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events