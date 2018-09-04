Clear

Second body found after boat collision at California-Arizona border

The body of a second person who died after two boats collided on the Colorado River has been recovered, Ariz...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 4:39 PM
Sep. 4, 2018
Posted By: CNN Wire

The body of a second person who died after two boats collided on the Colorado River has been recovered, Arizona authorities said Tuesday. Two other boaters remain missing.

Crews found the remains of Brian Grabowski, 50, of Tulare County, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

The body of Christine Lewis, 51, of Visalia, California, was found Monday.

The crash happened Saturday night on the river between Needles, California, and Topock, Arizona, north of Lake Havasu, officials said. The sheriff's office said the boats -- one moving north carrying 10 people, the other moving south and carrying six people -- collided head-on.

All those on board the boats were thrown into the water and both boats sank, the sheriff's department said in its statement. Nine people were injured, officials said.

No one in either boat was wearing a life jacket, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said.

