Clear

Congo's Jean-Pierre Bemba condemns court ruling excluding him from presidential elections

The Democratic Republic of Congo opposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba is condemning a court ruling banning hi...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 1:16 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 1:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Democratic Republic of Congo opposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba is condemning a court ruling banning him from running in the country's presidential election.

Bemba, 55, said the December 23 vote will be a "parody of an election" without his participation.

Africa

Central Africa

Continents and regions

Democratic Republic of Congo

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Politics

Unrest, conflicts and war

Joseph Kabila

Political Figures - Intl

Decisions and rulings

Law and legal system

Trial and procedure

Congo's constitutional court upheld the electoral commission's decision to exclude the former warlord from the polls because of a pending case at the International Criminal Court.

He is among six presidential candidates that have been excluded from the long-delayed December polls.

"The fact that one is choosing opponents... is very worrying," Bemba told France 24 television.

Bemba joined Congo's presidential race last month after being acquitted at the Hague of war crimes committed by the Movement for the Liberation of the Congo (MLC) troops sent to the neighboring Central African Republic between 2002 and 2003 to put down a coup attempt.

The former warlord had led the MLC party before his arrest to become one of the country's four vice presidents in 2003.

Bemba, who lost to Congo's President Joseph Kabila in the country's 2006 elections, returned to the country last month and announced his presidential bid after spending more than 10 years in prison.

The ex-rebel leader with a solid political base was tipped as the front-runner in the December poll -- the first democratic transition of power since Kabila took office in 2001.

Kabila succeeded his father, Laurent, after his assassination in 2001 and has since maintained a strong grip over the central African nation.

However, he announced last month he would not be seeking another term and nominated his Interior Minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary as his successor.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events