Clear

Would voters prefer men or women on the ballot? This poll asked.

When asked if they'd prefer to vote for a man or a woman, all things being equal in the congressional electi...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 1:16 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 1:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

When asked if they'd prefer to vote for a man or a woman, all things being equal in the congressional election this fall, the vast majority (three quarters) of registered voters said it doesn't matter one way or another. But more than twice as many voters (16%) said they'd prefer to support a woman than those who said they'd prefer to support a man (7%), according to a recent poll published Tuesday by USA Today/Suffolk.

The most likely subgroups to prefer a woman candidate include voters who describe themselves as liberals (35%), Democrats (29%), and those who have an unfavorable view of Vice President Mike Pence (26%). That's slightly more than the 24% who have an unfavorable view of President Donald Trump and said they would prefer to vote for a woman over a man. The groups that backed women candidates in the poll tend to be more Democratic, as Democrats are nominating a record number of women this year, as well as more than Republicans.

Demographic groups

Elections and campaigns

Females (demographic group)

Government and public administration

Politics

Population and demographics

Society

Voters and voting

Men who said that it mattered were divided whether they prefer to support a man or a woman, with 6% saying they would rather vote for a man and 9% preferring a woman. The vast majority of men (82%) said it doesn't matter.

More women said it matters whether they're voting for a man or a woman, but still seven-in-10 said it didn't matter. Women were also much more likely to vote for their own gender with 21% who said they'd prefer to vote for a fellow woman and only seven percent who said they'd prefer a man.

Of the 16% of registered voters in the poll who prefer to vote for a woman, the most common reason cited was that women are more likely to care about the issues that matter most to them with 38% who said so. Also, 16% of those who prefer women said women are more likely to shake things up in Washington.

Of that 6% of registered voters in the poll who would prefer to vote for a male candidate, one-third said it's because they are less emotional, followed by a quarter who said men are better leaders and 12% who thought men are more likely to shake things up in Washington.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events