Clear

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announces he won't seek re-election

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Tuesday that he won't seek re-election."As much as I love this j...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 1:18 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 1:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Tuesday that he won't seek re-election.

"As much as I love this job and will always love this city and its residents, I've decided not to seek re-election," he said in an announcement Tuesday.

Chicago

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Illinois

Midwestern United States

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Rahm Emanuel

The Americas

United States

He added, "Now with our three children in college, Amy and I have decided it's time to write another chapter together."

Emanuel has been the mayor of Chicago for over seven years.

The next election is in February 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events