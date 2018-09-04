Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announces he won't seek re-election

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Tuesday that he won't seek re-election.
"As much as I love this job and will always love this city and its residents, I've decided not to seek re-election," he said in an announcement Tuesday.
He added, "Now with our three children in college, Amy and I have decided it's time to write another chapter together."
Emanuel has been the mayor of Chicago for over seven years.
The next election is in February 2019.
